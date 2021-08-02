Local Listings
One dead after car crashes at Peoples Bank on 34th Street

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators have been called to a scene at 3801 34th Street, at Peoples Bank.

Police officials say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Bank officials say the building was scratched, but not damaged. The vehicle crashed into the landscaping.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Lubbock Police say one person was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

Also, bank officials say that branch is still open to the public.

