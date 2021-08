LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Paducah looks to have big improvement after a tough 2-7 season a year ago.

Head Coach John York has three offensive and two defensive starters back on a team that will once again have some speed.

Paducah will look to be in the playoff hunt in District with Spur, Knox City, Crowell and Vernon Northside.

