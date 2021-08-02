Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats

WELLMAN, Texas (KCBD) - The Wellman-Union Wildcats went 3-7 last season. They return three starters on both sides of the ball and Coach Brian Sepkowitz is looking to improve this season.

There’s always excitement out at the WU as the Wildcats look to battle Borden County, O’Donnell, Whiteface and Meadow in District.

Wellman-Union will open the season with their bye week and then start the gridiron gauntlet of games.

