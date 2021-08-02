Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats

The Wellman-Union Wildcats went 3-7 last season. They return three starters on both sides of...
The Wellman-Union Wildcats went 3-7 last season. They return three starters on both sides of the ball and Coach Brian Sepkowitz is looking to improve this season.(KCBD Video)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLMAN, Texas (KCBD) - The Wellman-Union Wildcats went 3-7 last season. They return three starters on both sides of the ball and Coach Brian Sepkowitz is looking to improve this season.

There’s always excitement out at the WU as the Wildcats look to battle Borden County, O’Donnell, Whiteface and Meadow in District.

Wellman-Union will open the season with their bye week and then start the gridiron gauntlet of games.

Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats The Wellman-Union Wildcats went 3-7 last season. They return three starters on...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
Two days after Lubbock County SWAT commander Josh Bartlett was killed in a standoff, Wild S...
Idalou business sells more than 1,000 t-shirts to honor Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Latest News

Meadow Coach Josh Conner
Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos
The Whiteface Antelopes enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as Keith Hughes comes in from...
Pigskin Preview: Whiteface Antelopes
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Meadow Broncos
The Hermleigh Cardinals have a new head coach as Jim Holloway comes in Abilene Christian High...
Pigskin Preview: Hermleigh Cardinals