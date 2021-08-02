Local Listings
South Plains drying out, warming up

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The forecast for the week may hold some surprises for you. In this post what’s changed and what hasn’t.

Data this morning prompts an outlook that is much drier than in previous days. With that in mind, there is only a slim chance of additional measurable rain at your location. Today, through the work week, and the weekend.

The temperature trend, however, remains nearly on track compared to previous days’ outlooks. Temperatures will peak in the 80s the next few afternoons, then near 90 by Thursday. Highs near to a little above average are expected Friday and the weekend.

I will add weekend rain totals to this post later this morning. Please check back for the list.

Lubbock police
