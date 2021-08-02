Texas Compassionate Cultivation Program expanded, but patient says it should be expanded further

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier this year, state lawmakers expanded the Texas Compassionate Cultivation program, a licensed medical cannabis producer.

Lawmakers raised the THC cap from .5% to 1% and now cancer patients and PTSD patients can utilize medical marijuana.

However, Casey Lusk, a current patient with the program, said he thinks lawmakers didn’t expand the program enough.

Since using medical marijuana, he says his monthly opioid intake has dropped from 180 pills to only 60 each month.

“It was almost a slap in the face when I heard it when they went to 1% instead of the five. Once again, the state of Texas thinks they know what’s best for the patients and not leaving it to the doctor,” Lusk said.

Lusk says he does not get “high” from his cannabis oil, so his hopes for a higher THC cap to treat his pain. At this time Lubbock County has one of the highest opioid dispensing rates in Texas. According to the CDC, there are at least 95 prescriptions filled per 100 people.

