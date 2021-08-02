Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement agreement with Texas Tech basketball star Terrence Shannon, Jr.

The partnership between Shannon and the two restaurants marks the first major “name image and likeness” deal with a Texas Tech student-athlete and a local brand.

Shannon announced July 7 that he is returning to the Red Raiders basketball team for his junior season after attending the NBA Draft Combine in June.

“We couldn’t be happier to team up with such an outstanding young man as T.J.,” said Marc McDougal, principal of Las Brisas and Table 82. “I think I speak for everyone in Lubbock in saying we’re so glad to have him back in West Texas for another season.”

The news comes on the heels of recent significant changes to NCAA regulations allowing student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness for the first time.

“It’s a real honor to represent two great restaurants like Las Brisas and Table 82. I can’t wait to get out and meet the customers and staff and help promote their great food and service,” Shannon said.

Shannon, Texas Tech’s second leading scorer last season, earned All-Big 12 honors in 2020-2021 and hails from Chicago, IL.

