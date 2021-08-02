UMC Children’s Miracle Network seeks local businesses to be part of Month of Miracles

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) is hosting a month-long fundraiser called, Month of Miracles to raise money to continue to provide the latest technology in a healing environment at UMC Children’s Hospital. During the whole month of August, local businesses will fundraise and all donations will directly benefit UMC Children’s Hospital and CMN. We want YOU to join us!

A Miracle™ Business is an opportunity to be aligned with Children’s Miracle Network at UMC as a community partner. Your participation is greatly appreciated and can be turned into a great incentive.

**Share pictures with us and we will give you a shoutout on our social media

**Raise $2500+ and your business will be featured on our September KCBD NewsChannel11 broadcast with a check presentation.

How can my business raise money?

Here are some things that we have seen do well in the past. Note this isn’t a comprehensive list of what could be done. Get creative! Afterall, it’s for the kids!

Sell CMN balloon icons (which we can provide) and display with the donor’s name

Set canisters out for people to drop their change in.

Have a “Miracle” Jeans Day and sell the privilege to wear jeans to work

Host a cook-off, bake sale/competition, pancake lunch, etc.

Competitive games – golf tournament, kickball competition, talent show, trivia game, softball or volleyball tournaments, etc.

In the last year, over 14,000 pediatric patients sought care in the UMC Children’s Emergency Center— with over 6,500 of those being admitted to UMC Children’s Hospital and 94 being treated in the Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center. And 656 neonatal patients were admitted to the ICU with a 99% survival rate. By participating in Month of Miracles, you have a direct hand in seeing the children of our region go home healthy because 100% of the funds raised stay right here! Learn more about how to join our efforts at www.umchealthsystem.com/monthofmiracles.

