Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Shots fired early Sunday morning in Depot District, 1 injured
Two people were injured in a rollover on Saturday evening near 28th Street and I-27.
Two injured in rollover at 28th & I-27
Foot pursuit near 66th Street and University Avenue
2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioned 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers...
Graduating Highway Patrol class makes DPS history
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021, file photo, Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a...
Biden’s judges: More diverse and more of them
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., Aug. 2
South Plains drying out, warming up
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends