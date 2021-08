LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A three vehicle crash has occurred on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Traffic is backed up as a result.

Traffic is asked to avoid the area.

The status of injuries is unknown at this time.

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.