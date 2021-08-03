Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - Belinda Maye says it’s like she’s known her cousins and siblings all her life but she only met them about a year ago, about six decades after she was left in a car outside a church in Andrews.

“It was the best thing, me being left in that church parking lot, that specific church where my adoptive parents had a connection,” Maye said. “It truly was a God thing because my parents needed me just as much as I needed them.”

It was only when she was eight years old that she found out about the early days of her life. The curiosity of who her biological family sent her on a quest to find them using Ancestry.

In March of 2019 she received a notification on her phone from who she’d find out was a first cousin on her mother’s side of the family.

“He started sending me tons of pictures of his family and it just was such a good feeling to know that this is some biological family,” Maye said.

She developed a great relationship with many cousins and eventually when the discovery of any new family members subsided she enlisted the help of a Search Angel.

“She within two days had found what I was searching for for a long time,” Maye said. “It was really interesting.”

Her Angel found her biological dad who passed away a few years earlier but also found two half-sisters and a half-brother. They had no idea Maye had been born and they don’t believe their father did either. After digesting the facts, another relationship bloomed.

“It feels comfortable,” Maye said. “It feels loving. It feels natural. I can’t explain it but it’s the most wonderful feeling ever. Really.”

They were able to meet for the first time a year ago at the house in which her siblings lived as children and one still owns.

“I grew up in an awesome family,” Maye said. “My adoptive parents were the best that anybody could ever have. I couldn’t have handpicked better parents. This kind of just completed it for me finding out my dad, this is where they lived. This is where they played. This is where my siblings grew up.”

She still doesn’t know who her mother is and neither do her cousins. She believes her biological mom is who left her the day she was born. However, she doesn’t feel any anger or hold negative feelings. She said she was left in the fanciest car and takes that as a sign of her love.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Maye said. “I don’t want to bring up bad memories or anything like that. So, if she has seen me through my cousins you know, through their pictures and things that we’ve taken together, then she’s at peace. I think.”

Maye said she’s happy to have gone on this journey and looks forward to a life with her bigger family.

“They have embraced me and just taken me in,” Maye said. “I feel like part of the family. I don’t feel like an outsider that just jumped in. It’s just natural.”

