Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners to meet on scheduling alliance, merger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, according to multiple sources.

“I think there are options for us to partner with other conferences,” Bowlsby said. “There may be opportunity for mergers. There may be opportunities to add members. There may be other opportunities that are currently unforeseen.”

Texas and Oklahoma each voted to accept the SEC’s invitations to join the conference. The SEC’s 14 schools also voted unanimously to invite the two Big 12 schools into the conference.

Oklahoma and Texas are scheduled to join the SEC on July 1, 2025 after their current media rights deal expires.

Sources: Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is meeting with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff today to discuss the possibility of a scheduling alliance, merger or other options for their conferences to strategically work together.⁰ https://t.co/i3MFeMj9Ua — Max Olson (@max_olson) August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.