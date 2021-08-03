City of Lubbock National Night Out events Tuesday, August 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first Tuesday in August marks National Night Out, a community-wide event to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and the areas they serve.

This year, the Lubbock Police Department, along with the city and the public health department, have scheduled several events and opportunities for the public to meet our local law enforcement.

Members of the LPD administration, motors unit, mounted patrol, recruiting team and community engagement will be in attendance at events throughout the evening.

Below are the three events. Officers will rotate through the different locations throughout the evening.

⋅ Parkway/Cherry Point - Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

⋅ Dunbar/Manhattan Heights Neighborhood - Mae Simmons Center, 2004 Oak from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

⋅ Amerigroup - Maggie Trajo Center, 3200 Amherst from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The City of Lubbock will host two events at the Patterson Branch Library and another at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter.

Patterson Branch Library invites you to a community block party, a 2021 National Night Out event, Tuesday, August 3, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. In addition to the many free family-friendly activities, more than 30 community organizations and agencies will be on site, including East Lubbock Art House, Literacy Lubbock and Habitat for Humanity. COVID-19 vaccines will be available from the City of Lubbock Health Department. Please park in the Alderson Elementary parking lot and walk over to the library lot for all of the fun, food and family events.

For more information, please contact Patterson Branch Library at 806-767-3300 or visit www.lubbocklibrary.com

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, United Supermarkets and Amerigroup invite you to join us for the 2021 National Night Out Tuesday, August 3, from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Maggie Trejo Center, located at 3200 Amherst Street. Enjoy live music and entertainment from Mariachi Galleros, Mariachi Mexico Lindo, Mariachi Tesoro, Ballet Folklorico Aztlan and Raices Compania de Danza. Free hot dogs and drinks will be supplied by United Supermarkets and Amerigroup will pass out more than 200 free backpacks filled with school supplies (while supplies last). Beginning at 9:15 p.m. enjoy a free showing of Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

In addition, the North Lubbock Neighborhood Association will host an event at the Mae Simmons Community Center, located at 2004 Oak Avenue, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Enjoy free food, games for all ages, and the opportunity to meet with City councilmembers.

For more information, please contact Meegan Honeyman at 806-775-2696 or visit us at www.PlayLubbock.com.

Nurses with the City of Lubbock Health Department will be at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 and up.

