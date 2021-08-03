Cool next few mornings, hot weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It dropped to 57 at the Lubbock airport this morning, coolest since it also reached 57 on June 3. And we missed the record low by a degree.

The low of 57° reported at the airport this morning just one degree off the record for the date (56° set in 1921). It also is Lubbock’s coolest temperature since 57° on June 3 (and 55° on June 2). Average low for the date is 69°. — Steve Divine (@DivineWeather) August 3, 2021

Here are some of the lowest temperatures this morning on the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet. Note these stations are just outside of each town, the Muleshoe site is usually the coolest in our area.

Muleshoe 49

Earth 51

Aiken 53

Floydada 53

Hart 53

McAdoo 53

Olton 53

South Plains 53

NW Lubbock 54

Ralls 54

Silverton 54

Abernathy 55

Anton 55

Jayton 55

Lake Alan Henry 55

Lamesa 55

Morton 55

Plainview 55

Smyer 55

Sundown 55

Tulia 55

Wolfforth 55

Since then, it’s been a sunny and cooler-than-average day, with mid 80s as of late afternoon. The weather map looks pretty quiet around our region today. A few storms in New Mexico may try to make it near the state line in the western Panhandle or northwestern South Plains by early morning, but it’s not much of a chance.

While it won’t be as cool as this morning, it’ll be another refreshing start Wednesday. Near 60 in Lubbock, 50s again west and north of the city.

Here is our forecast for Wednesday morning. (KCBD)

Tomorrow afternoon will be slightly warmer than today, mainly sunny with mid to upper 80s. A few storms may approach the NW part of our area late, but it’s a pretty slim chance.

Sunshine will prevail through this week, up near 90 Thursday then mid 90s Friday. The weekend will turn hot, with mid to upper 90s. Similar weather will carry into next week.

We’re watching a few low chances for storms late week or this weekend, but there’s nothing promising at this point.

