Cool next few mornings, hot weekend ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It dropped to 57 at the Lubbock airport this morning, coolest since it also reached 57 on June 3. And we missed the record low by a degree.
Here are some of the lowest temperatures this morning on the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet. Note these stations are just outside of each town, the Muleshoe site is usually the coolest in our area.
Muleshoe 49
Earth 51
Aiken 53
Floydada 53
Hart 53
McAdoo 53
Olton 53
South Plains 53
NW Lubbock 54
Ralls 54
Silverton 54
Abernathy 55
Anton 55
Jayton 55
Lake Alan Henry 55
Lamesa 55
Morton 55
Plainview 55
Smyer 55
Sundown 55
Tulia 55
Wolfforth 55
Since then, it’s been a sunny and cooler-than-average day, with mid 80s as of late afternoon. The weather map looks pretty quiet around our region today. A few storms in New Mexico may try to make it near the state line in the western Panhandle or northwestern South Plains by early morning, but it’s not much of a chance.
While it won’t be as cool as this morning, it’ll be another refreshing start Wednesday. Near 60 in Lubbock, 50s again west and north of the city.
Tomorrow afternoon will be slightly warmer than today, mainly sunny with mid to upper 80s. A few storms may approach the NW part of our area late, but it’s a pretty slim chance.
Sunshine will prevail through this week, up near 90 Thursday then mid 90s Friday. The weekend will turn hot, with mid to upper 90s. Similar weather will carry into next week.
We’re watching a few low chances for storms late week or this weekend, but there’s nothing promising at this point.
