Cooler temps to start the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - So far the beginning of August feels more like the first week of mid to late September with highs in the 80s, some clouds and northerly winds.

The trend for below normal temps will continue until late week. You can expect those afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

As for rain, a slight chance, mainly in the western South Plains around mid-week, but that may be it until next week.

If you think it appears hazy/smoky today, you’re correct. Due to the fires in the western US and northerly winds we have smoke and haze from the Rockies in the South Plains. The hazy conditions may continue into Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be back to sunny and hot as the weather pattern turns more summer-like with afternoon temperatures in the mid and possibly upper 90s

