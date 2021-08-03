Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

COVID-19: Lubbock reports 153 new cases, one new death on Tuesday

COVID-19: Lubbock reports 153 new cases, one new death on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 153 new cases, one new death on Tuesday(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting 153 new cases and one new death on Tuesday, August 3.

These new cases bring the total active cases reported by the city to 1,530.

A total of 51,353 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 49,084 recoveries and 739 total deaths.

The State has reported as of Wednesday, 141 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 9.85 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 28 ICU beds available in the area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 49.47% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 12,700,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

MODERNA FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at South Plains Mall

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be excepted.

PFIZER APPOINTMENTS: The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status to those who are at least 12 years old. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

City of Ralls
Ralls City Hall doors to be locked during business hours due to COVID-19 concerns
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague
In a sign of progress, Louisiana is one of eight states with high COVID-19 case counts where...
COVID-19 vaccine requirements 'growing trend' across US
The immunocompromised boy's mother hopes his story will encourage others to do their part to...
Mom urges vaccines, masks after 7-year-old son hospitalized with COVID-19