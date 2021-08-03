Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County recorded 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That brings the number of active cases to 1,416.

There are now 150 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

The hospitalization rate rose to 10.49%.

There are more than 6,800 people hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19.

That number has continually increased since the beginning of July.

State data shows the number of vaccinations administered is also going up.

The Texas Senate Select Committee on College Sports met to discuss the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma universities to the Southeastern Conference.

Other Texas schools say the move will hurt recruitment, limit TV exposure and impact revenue from merchandise.

The U.S. hit a major milestone in the battle against COVID.

Now, 70% of adults in the U.S. have at least one dose.

The number of people getting vaccinated is at the highest rate in a month.

