Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

COVID cases continue to increase in Lubbock, Big 12 changes take stage in Austin, vaccination goal reached a month late
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County recorded 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are more than 6,800 people hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19.

The Texas Senate Select Committee on College Sports met to discuss the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma universities to the Southeastern Conference.

The U.S. hit a major milestone in the battle against COVID.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
One dead after car crashes at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas meets for the first time.
Texas Tech testifies in first hearing at Texas Legislature regarding UT’s departure from Big 12
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
medical cannabis
Texas Compassionate Cultivation Program expanded, but patient says it should be expanded further
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 109 new cases, hospitalizations for the area exceeds 10%
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 109 new cases on Monday, hospitalizations for the area exceed 10% capacity