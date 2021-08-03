Local Listings
FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

