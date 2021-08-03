Inside Out Foundation to host 8th Annual West Texas Shootout

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Inside Out Foundation will host its 8th Annual West Texas Shootout Saturday, August 7 at Hub City Clays.

Only 320 shooters will be allowed entry, so get registered today! $130 per person or $520 for a team of 4

Two courses will once again be set up to compete again 100 birds on each course, so take your best shot! Ribeye steaks from Llano Estacado Cattle Company will be served, plus grassfed beef sliders from Cotter Key Farms and all the sides and fixins from RiverSmith’s, and y’all know we always have the best desserts!

We’re bringing back the Golden Ticket Challenge Station and Long Bird/Rabbit games, plus TWO sets of HOA, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place team prizes! New this year are the Junior Male and Female buckle prizes, too! And did we mention 1 in 10 shooters are GUARANTEED to win a gun just for participating?! You don’t want to miss this!

There’s only TWO WEEKS LEFT to purchase your raffle tickets!!! Don’t miss out on your chance at a Louis Vuitton pack, a...

Posted by The Inside Out Foundation on Thursday, July 22, 2021

