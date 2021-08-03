Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerome

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jermoe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter about a month.

Staff say he is very sweet and loveable. He loves people. Jerome is also up-to-date on his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees for Tuesday, August 3, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mikey.

