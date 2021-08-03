Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD to conduct 4 crash investigations beginning August 4

Traffic Alert logo
Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct four follow-up crash investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. August 4.

The unit will start their investigations at Idalou Road and Northeast Loop 289. Both the southbound access road of Idalou Road and the westbound access road of Loop 289 will be affected with TxDOT assisting with traffic direction. This operation is expected to take an hour and a half.

The second investigation will occur in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 38th Street will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour.

The third investigation will occur in the 1100 block of 34th Street. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Avenue L. Avenue J and Avenue K will both be closed at 34th Street. This operation is expected to take approximately two hours.

The final investigation will occur in the 5500 block of 34th Street. Westbound traffic will be closed and diverted onto Chicago Avenue. This operation is expected to take an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

Texas Mutual awards $35,000 to YWCA of Lubbock
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
National Night Out in Lubbock
City of Lubbock National Night Out events Tuesday, August 3
Lubbock police
Lubbock County receives $446,785 grant to combat crime