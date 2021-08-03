Lubbock County receives $446,785 grant to combat crime
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority awarded $13.6 million in grants to reduce and prevent motor vehicle crime across the state.
These grants provide support for motor vehicle theft and fraud-related motor vehicle crime enforcement teams. These specialized investigators identify trends, use specialized equipment and maintain statewide coordination to combat crime.
In Fiscal Year 2020, taskforces (236 officers) funded by MVCPA recovered 12,860 vehicles, cleared 19,258 motor vehicle theft cases, and arrested 3,592 people for motor vehicle theft.
“The vision of MVCPA is to empower communities to help free Texans from the harm and loss caused by motor vehicle crime,” said Laredo Assistant Chief of Police and MVCPA Board Chair Mike Rodriguez. “Not only the loss an individual faces when their vehicle is stolen, but other crimes committed with stolen vehicles like human trafficking and drug smuggling.”
This year, 24 law enforcement agencies submitted applications for grant funding. Many of the applications are for multi-jurisdictional taskforces where agencies combine resources in the fight against motor vehicle related crime.
Dallas Police Lieutenant and MVCPA Board Member Julio Gonzalez said, “These grants allow police departments and sheriff’s offices to directly target criminals who are responsible for staggering financial losses to Texans.”
Grant Recipients
City of Austin: $411,300
City of Laredo: $756,565
City of Beaumont: $583,951
Lubbock County: $446,785
City of Brownsville: $1,020,922
City of Mansfield: $331,342
Burnet County: $220,895
Montgomery County: $372,720
City of Corpus Christi: $429,518
City of Paris: $117,857
City of Dallas: $797,339
City of Pasadena: $83,940
Dallas County: $544,454
Potter County: $399,494
City of Eagle Pass: $138,059
City of San Antonio: $815,785
City of El Paso: $975,265
Smith County: $357,474
Galveston County: $518,201
Tarrant County: $1,332,593
Harris County: $853,100
Travis County: $697,075
City of Houston: $1,251,130
Travis County: $697,075
Established by the 72nd Texas legislature in 1991, MVCPA is charged with combatting motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle burglary, and fraud-related motor vehicle crime in Texas. This is the 29th year the authority has issued grant funding to law enforcement across the state.
For more information about how to protect yourself from motor vehicle crime, visit MVCPA online at www.txdmv.gov/motorists/consumer-protection/auto-theft-prevention.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.