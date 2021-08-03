Lubbock County receives $446,785 grant to combat crime

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority awarded $13.6 million in grants to reduce and prevent motor vehicle crime across the state.

These grants provide support for motor vehicle theft and fraud-related motor vehicle crime enforcement teams. These specialized investigators identify trends, use specialized equipment and maintain statewide coordination to combat crime.

In Fiscal Year 2020, taskforces (236 officers) funded by MVCPA recovered 12,860 vehicles, cleared 19,258 motor vehicle theft cases, and arrested 3,592 people for motor vehicle theft.

“The vision of MVCPA is to empower communities to help free Texans from the harm and loss caused by motor vehicle crime,” said Laredo Assistant Chief of Police and MVCPA Board Chair Mike Rodriguez. “Not only the loss an individual faces when their vehicle is stolen, but other crimes committed with stolen vehicles like human trafficking and drug smuggling.”

This year, 24 law enforcement agencies submitted applications for grant funding. Many of the applications are for multi-jurisdictional taskforces where agencies combine resources in the fight against motor vehicle related crime.

Dallas Police Lieutenant and MVCPA Board Member Julio Gonzalez said, “These grants allow police departments and sheriff’s offices to directly target criminals who are responsible for staggering financial losses to Texans.”

Grant Recipients

City of Austin: $411,300

City of Laredo: $756,565

City of Beaumont: $583,951

Lubbock County: $446,785

City of Brownsville: $1,020,922

City of Mansfield: $331,342

Burnet County: $220,895

Montgomery County: $372,720

City of Corpus Christi: $429,518

City of Paris: $117,857

City of Dallas: $797,339

City of Pasadena: $83,940

Dallas County: $544,454

Potter County: $399,494

City of Eagle Pass: $138,059

City of San Antonio: $815,785

City of El Paso: $975,265

Smith County: $357,474

Galveston County: $518,201

Tarrant County: $1,332,593

Harris County: $853,100

Travis County: $697,075

City of Houston: $1,251,130

Established by the 72nd Texas legislature in 1991, MVCPA is charged with combatting motor vehicle theft, motor vehicle burglary, and fraud-related motor vehicle crime in Texas. This is the 29th year the authority has issued grant funding to law enforcement across the state.

For more information about how to protect yourself from motor vehicle crime, visit MVCPA online at www.txdmv.gov/motorists/consumer-protection/auto-theft-prevention.

