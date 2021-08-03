Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock ISD hosting drive-thru registration event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is assisting families with registering their children for the 2021-2022 school year by hosting the second annual Drive-Thru Registration event.

Parents needing help with the online registration process, required documentation, and answers to questions about the upcoming school year will find district staff available at the Lubbock ISD Central Office on Thursday, August 5.

Interpretation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking and deaf or hard of hearing parents, guardians, and students.

The event is from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday. August 5, at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.

The 2021-2022 school year begins on August 18.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 153 new cases, one new death on Tuesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 153 new cases, one new death on Tuesday
Titan, the dog, at Lubbock's the Haven Animal Care Shelter was adopted after an employee posted...
Dog adopted after 10 years in shelter with help from TikTok video
Texas Mutual awards $35,000 to YWCA of Lubbock