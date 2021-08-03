Lubbock ISD hosting drive-thru registration event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is assisting families with registering their children for the 2021-2022 school year by hosting the second annual Drive-Thru Registration event.

Parents needing help with the online registration process, required documentation, and answers to questions about the upcoming school year will find district staff available at the Lubbock ISD Central Office on Thursday, August 5.

Interpretation services will be provided for Spanish-speaking and deaf or hard of hearing parents, guardians, and students.

The event is from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday. August 5, at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1628 19th St.

The 2021-2022 school year begins on August 18.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.