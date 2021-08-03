Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch game Cash Celebration!.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th Street, in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game . Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Tyler Shough
Tech’s Tyler Shough signs deal with Cardinal’s Sports Center
City of Ralls
Ralls City Hall doors to be locked during business hours due to COVID-19 concerns