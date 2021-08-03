Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch game Cash Celebration!.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th Street, in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game . Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.

