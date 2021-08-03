Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The person’s condition was not known.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Food giant Tyson to require vaccination for all US workers
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
Corporate America and small businesses are bringing back mask mandates and issuing strict...
Companies, stores change their COVID policies as virus surges
Free climber George King-Thompson climbs the Stratosphere Tower building, a 36-story...
Free climber scales London skyscraper in climate stunt