Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts

Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swifts have a new head coach as Tyler Goodwin takes over. Tyler is the son of legendary six-man coach Toby Goodwin at Ira.

The Swifts went 5-5 last year and they return three offensive and four defensive starters returning.

Nazareth hopes to be in the hurt for a playoff spot facing Petersburg, Lorenzo, Kress and Springlake-Earth.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons
Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons
Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19
Hoop Madness Scores: 1/19