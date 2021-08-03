Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swifts have a new head coach as Tyler Goodwin takes over. Tyler is the son of legendary six-man coach Toby Goodwin at Ira.

The Swifts went 5-5 last year and they return three offensive and four defensive starters returning.

Nazareth hopes to be in the hurt for a playoff spot facing Petersburg, Lorenzo, Kress and Springlake-Earth.

