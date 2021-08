LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a COVID-interrupted 3-5 season, the Spur Bulldogs look to return to their winning way with their Senior-led squad.

Five starters are back on both sides of the ball and Tate Clark and the Bulldogs hope that can spur them on to be in the hunt for the District Championship.

