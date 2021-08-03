Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

From Plainview to the Podium: WBU’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock claims Olympic gold

Tamyra Mensah-Stock
Tamyra Mensah-Stock(NBC)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The tears came almost immediately after the match, peaked during the post-match interviews and kept on through Tuesday’s medal ceremony.  Tamyra Mensah-Stock, who won national titles wrestling for Wayland Baptist in 2015 and 2017, has won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

While squaring off against Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria in the finals to the Women’s 68 Kg Freestyle division, all of the match points came in the first half.  One minute in, Mensah-Stock gained two points as she lunged forward and scored the first takedown.  Her second takedown happened seconds later as Wayland-alum fought off a counter-attack and maintained a 4-1 lead and soon became Olympic champion- much to the joy to her friends and coaches in USA Wrestling, the small contingency allowed to attend the Tokyo Games.

That same score held in the second half, which saw more of a defensive style of wrestling as Mensah-Stock shook off any attack from her Oborududu and sealed the victory.  As soon her arm was raised as victor, she followed up giving a heart-sign with her hands, and soon broke down into tears.  The emotions carried all through the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Mensah-Stock’s father passed way in a car wreck while she was a senior at Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas.  He also played a major role in her wrestling career.

“He would’ve been the loudest one here.  He would’ve been so proud, he would’ve been so happy,” she cried.

Since her late father came from Ghana, the former Pioneer said a win over the rival nation Nigeria made the moment that much more special.

Ever since women have been allowed to wrestle in the Olympics, Tamyra has become the second woman to wrestle for a gold medal.  The first was Helen Maroulis, who won gold in the Women’s 58 Kg.

“It means that they see someone like themselves, someone like Helen on that podium,” she said.  “Just because you’re a female doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish your biggest goals, and being an Olympic champ is one of the hardest things I have done in my entire life.”

Coming into these Games, Mensah-Stock has already had an impressive resume- which includes a gold at the Pan-American Games, followed by a world championship earned weeks later.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
One dead after car crashes at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
1 killed in fatal crash Saturday afternoon on I-27
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
Buffalo Bills logo
Gov. Abbott acknowledges report Buffalo Bills considering relocating to Central Texas

Latest News

City of Ralls
Ralls City Hall doors to be locked during business hours due to COVID-19 concerns
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Wall Street to recover after Monday fall
KCBD Daybreak Today - Tues., Aug. 3
After a "cool" July, temperatures are on the way to near average. Though not until the end of...
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tues., Aug. 3