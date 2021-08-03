Ralls City Hall doors to be locked during business hours due to COVID-19 concerns

RALLS, Texas (KCBD) - Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Crosby County, Ralls City Hall doors will be locked effective Tuesday, August 3.

The city said in a statement “for the health and safety of our employees and citizens, doors to City Hall will be locked effective immediately. Staff will be in office to carry out usual duties. A reevaluation of the situation will be made August 13, 2021.”

Payments can be made in the drop box at city hall and will be checked throughout the day. City hall will be staffed as usual.

