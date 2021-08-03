Local Listings
South Plains cooler than average

Never leave anyone in a vehicle. Temperatures can become life-threatening in just minutes.
By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a “cool” July, temperatures are on the way to near average. Though not until the end of the week. Rain chances are slim to none. With one exception.

High pressure building over the West Texas region will suppress shower development locally. With that, more sunshine will help edge temperatures upward. In the Daily Forecast here on our Weather Page you will see temperatures peaking in the 80s the next couple afternoons, then 90s Friday through Monday.

The forecast is generally dry. The exception may be the late night and early morning hours over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Storms are likely near the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. Some are likely to drift to the southeast. As these storms/showers approach the state line, however, they will be weakening.

Lubbock’s average high temperature for the date is 94°.

The average temperature for July, the average of each day’s low and high mean temperature, was 79.2°F. That’s 2.0 degrees below the average.

100-Degree-Days

Through today, August 3, Lubbock has recorded five days with a temperature of at least 100°F*. The last was June 23 (with a high of 100°).

The count for recent years through August 3 and the total for the respective year:

2021         5

2020       20          27

2019         9           19

2018       24          25

2017       11          11

2016       12          13

2015         0           4

2014         6           11

2013       13          14

2012       20          24

2011       36          48

*In practice, that happens any day the official temperature hits at least 99.5°F. We round up.

