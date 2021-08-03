South Plains cooler than average

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a “cool” July, temperatures are on the way to near average. Though not until the end of the week. Rain chances are slim to none. With one exception.

High pressure building over the West Texas region will suppress shower development locally. With that, more sunshine will help edge temperatures upward. In the Daily Forecast here on our Weather Page you will see temperatures peaking in the 80s the next couple afternoons, then 90s Friday through Monday.

The forecast is generally dry. The exception may be the late night and early morning hours over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Storms are likely near the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. Some are likely to drift to the southeast. As these storms/showers approach the state line, however, they will be weakening.

Lubbock’s average high temperature for the date is 94°.

The average temperature for July, the average of each day’s low and high mean temperature, was 79.2°F. That’s 2.0 degrees below the average.

100-Degree-Days

Through today, August 3, Lubbock has recorded five days with a temperature of at least 100°F*. The last was June 23 (with a high of 100°).

The count for recent years through August 3 and the total for the respective year:

2021 5

2020 20 27

2019 9 19

2018 24 25

2017 11 11

2016 12 13

2015 0 4

2014 6 11

2013 13 14

2012 20 24

2011 36 48

*In practice, that happens any day the official temperature hits at least 99.5°F. We round up.

