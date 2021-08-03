Tech’s Tyler Shough signs deal with Cardinal’s Sports Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough has signed a deal with Cardinal’s Sports Center in Lubbock.

Cardinal’s Sports Center turned to Facebook Tuesday, August 3, to announce the addition of Tyler Shough to the Cardinal’s team.

“If you don’t know Tyler Shough yet- you will very soon!” Cardinal’s continued, “Not only good on the field, but a quality individual as well. So proud to introduce Tyler to the Cardinal’s Team Stay tuned for more info soon.”

This announcement comes a day after Texas Tech basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. was announced having an NIL deal with two Lubbock restaurants.

