1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning

One person is seriously injured after a truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a pickup truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. near 54th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Another person was moderately injured. Police have not released any additional details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather new details.

