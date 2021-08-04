1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a pickup truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. near 54th Street and Chicago Avenue.
Another person was moderately injured. Police have not released any additional details at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather new details.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.