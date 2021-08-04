50th Street & Indiana Avenue road work begins 10 a.m. Thursday

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. under contract with the City of Lubbock will replace water valves at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue. Since the valves are under the street, many lanes will be closed resulting in heavy congestion and delays on all approaches. Work is scheduled to take one week, weather permitting.

The City urges motorists to avoid this intersection, if possible, and be prepared for significant delays. Please eliminate distractions while behind the wheel and plan for extra travel time through the area.