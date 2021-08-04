Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

50th Street & Indiana Avenue road work begins 10 a.m. Thursday

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. under contract with the City of Lubbock will replace water valves at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue. Since the valves are under the street, many lanes will be closed resulting in heavy congestion and delays on all approaches. Work is scheduled to take one week, weather permitting.

The City urges motorists to avoid this intersection, if possible, and be prepared for significant delays. Please eliminate distractions while behind the wheel and plan for extra travel time through the area.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

Traffic Alert logo
LPD to conduct 4 crash investigations beginning August 4
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
The crash is still under investigation.
DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash