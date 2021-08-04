Local Listings
Covenant to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at South Plains Mall

Update from the City of Lubbock on COVID-19 vaccines
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a joint effort to encourage our community to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Covenant Children’s is partnering with the City of Lubbock Public Health Department and South Plains Mall to host a pediatric vaccine clinic on Saturday of Tax-Free Weekend.

Kids age 12 and over will be able to receive their vaccine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 7.

Both Covenant Children’s and the City of Lubbock Public Health Department will be giving out $25 United Supermarkets gift cards to the first 100 people who visit each clinic, 200 people total.

At the Covenant Children’s clinic, patients will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine currently approved by the FDA with emergency use authorization for children under the age of 18. The clinic will provide vaccines for those parents, grandparents, and other family members who also wish to be vaccinated.

“Today, the U.S. is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, mostly in unvaccinated individuals,” Covenant Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Gray said. “The current surge is driven by the more infectious delta variant, from which our current vaccines provide protection. As kids return to school, the crowding and close proximity will increase

potential for the virus to spread. This risk can be dramatically decrease by vaccinating eligible kids as soon as possible.”

“South Plains Mall prides itself on being a town center for the Lubbock community,” said General Manager Beth Bridges. “We can’t imagine a better opportunity to serve our community than to partner with Covenant Children’s and the City of Lubbock Public Health Department to provide access to vaccinations for children and families.”

The Covenant Children’s clinic will be held in the west concourse between Women’s Dillard’s and Premiere Cinemas, on the north side of the mall. The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will be available at their location near Barnes & Noble from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Covenant Children’s will return to South Plains Mall on Saturday, August 28 to provide the second dose of the vaccine.

