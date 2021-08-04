Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' are seen on the Atlantic seafloor
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Elmer Tarbox
Elmer Tarbox elected to Texas Tech Ring of Honor
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
NC college students said to be buying fake COVID vaccination cards