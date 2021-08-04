Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

A source with the Pac 12 athletic conference says there is a potential meeting with its leadership and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Sources say this could be focused on a potential partnership or merger.

Both the Pac 12 and Big 12 television deals end in 2024.

The City of Lubbock will host a COVID-19 news conference for the first time in months.

The Lubbock-area has seen a resurgence of the virus in the past few weeks.

On Tuesday there were 153 new cases reported, along with one death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new order barring evictions for most of the United States.

The order impacts areas with substantial and high transmission of the virus.

The new order will expire on Oct. 3.

U.S. capitol police officers have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after a bill was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The vote was to recognize capitol police and other law enforcement agencies who defended the building during the Jan. 6 riot.

The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

President Biden is now calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

A probe by the New York Attorney General’s Office found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

New York’s democratic state leadership is now looking into a possible impeachment of the governor.

