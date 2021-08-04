Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City to address recent COVID spike, Big 12 speaking with Pac 12 leadership, CDC issues new eviction moratorium
Daybreak Today Live logo
(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Daybreak Today,

A source with the Pac 12 athletic conference says there is a potential meeting with its leadership and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

The City of Lubbock will host a COVID-19 news conference for the first time in months.

  • The Lubbock-area has seen a resurgence of the virus in the past few weeks.
  • On Tuesday there were 153 new cases reported, along with one death.
  • The news conference will be streamed online, get the latest COVID details here: Lubbock reports 153 new cases, one new death on Tuesday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new order barring evictions for most of the United States.

U.S. capitol police officers have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after a bill was passed unanimously by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

President Biden is now calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lubbock ISD hosting drive-thru registration event