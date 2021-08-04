Fun Fest planned for National Health Center Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, Community Health Center of Lubbock, Inc. (CHCL) will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest Drive Thru Event, at 16105th Street, on Saturday, August 7.

The event will run from 9:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or while supplies last). The Back to School Event is a time for families to prepare for going back to school. We are here for our children who are going to need school supplies and immunizations. These services are provided at no cost to our families. Local supporters for this event include Amerigroup, Amigos, Atmos Energy, Best Buy, Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert, & Moss, L.L.P., Bruce Thornton, Costco Wholesale, First United Bank, Food King, GermBlast, Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, Standard Sales Company, and Superior Health Plan.

Each year, a week in August is dedicated to recognizing the services and contributions of America’s health centers in providing access to affordable, high quality, cost-effective health care to medically vulnerable and underserved people. This year’s theme is “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.” CHCL is one of many health centers across the country. CHCL employs130 plus employees and offers services in eight delivery sites across Lubbock, as well as services with two mobile units that serve the counties of Lubbock, Crosby, Garza, Lynn, and Terry.

CHCL provides comprehensive primary care services such as medical, pediatric, women’s health and family medicine, dental, eye, and mental health services. CHCL provided services to 20,842 patients in 2020 and served over 10% of the Lubbock population, making it the largest safety net in the area.

Today, there are over 9,000 delivery sites across the country serving over 30million patients nationwide and saving the health care system $24 billion a year from reduced hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms. CHCL was established in 1992 as a safety net provider and was formed under the principle of a “hand up” rather than a “hand out”. This concept allows CHCL to provide affordable, quality healthcare. We are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are medically vulnerable.

We have pivoted to serving our communities through telehealth, drive through COVID-19testing, and still ensuring our patients can access basic necessities like food and housing resources.

CHCL encourages everyone to attend the Fun Fest Drive Thru Event on August 7. Children must be present to receive a backpack. Immunizations will be administered only upon display of a shot record by a parent

