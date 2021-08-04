Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Triss

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Triss, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Triss is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been with the shelter for a month.

She is sweet and loveable. Staff says she also has her shots, is spayed and is microchipped.

Triss’ adoption fees for Wednesday, Aug. 4 have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerome

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners to meet on scheduling alliance, merger

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Triss
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Triss
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jerome
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerome
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jerome
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Tues., Aug. 3
Mikey, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 2.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mikey