KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Triss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Triss, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Triss is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been with the shelter for a month.

She is sweet and loveable. Staff says she also has her shots, is spayed and is microchipped.

Triss’ adoption fees for Wednesday, Aug. 4 have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerome

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.