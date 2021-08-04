Local Listings
Los Hermanos Familia, U.S. Fish and Wildlife stocking up for 12th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing”

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Families ready for Lubbock’s free fishing event will have plenty to catch at this year’s “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” as U.S. Parks & Wildlife Services are stocking up the lake.

Nonprofit organization Los Hermanos Familia organizes the free fishing event each summer to bring families together and encourage them to enjoy the great outdoors before school begins again.

On Thursday, August 5, from around 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., a total of 500 pounds of catfish from a hatchery in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, will be dropped into Canyon Lake Project #1 at Buddy Holly Lake near North University Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Drive. After, the lake will be closed to public fishing until the event on Saturday, August 7, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“These are good-sized catfish, and this should be a good number for the size of the lake,” said Frank Garcia, Co-Chair of the event explaining that additional fish in the lake offer children a better chance to catch a fish, as well as replenishes what is removed.

