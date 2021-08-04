Lubbock to Receive $701K Talent Search Program Grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - LEARN INC. has been awarded a federal grant of $700,649 for the Talent Search Program to help increase the number of disadvantaged youth within the Lubbock ISD who complete high school and their postsecondary education, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced today.

“It’s imperative that all Texans wishing to pursue higher education have the resources and support necessary to do so,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to increase access to higher education opportunities for students in Lubbock.”

The Talent Search Program falls under the TRIO grant program, which Senator Cornyn has supported for many years. This funding comes from the Department of Education.

