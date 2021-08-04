Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock to Receive $701K Talent Search Program Grant

Consider This: Vote yes on Lubbock ISD bond
Consider This: Vote yes on Lubbock ISD bond
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - LEARN INC. has been awarded a federal grant of $700,649 for the Talent Search Program to help increase the number of disadvantaged youth within the Lubbock ISD who complete high school and their postsecondary education, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced today.

“It’s imperative that all Texans wishing to pursue higher education have the resources and support necessary to do so,” said Sen. Cornyn.  “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to increase access to higher education opportunities for students in Lubbock.”

The Talent Search Program falls under the TRIO grant program, which Senator Cornyn has supported for many years. This funding comes from the Department of Education.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

One person is seriously injured after a truck struck a tree early Wednesday morning.
1 seriously injured after truck crashes into tree early Wednesday morning
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference August 4, 2021
Elmer Tarbox
Elmer Tarbox elected to Texas Tech Ring of Honor
Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer dies at 82
Major Crash Unit investigating wreck that killed Mike Greer