Lubbock voters likely to see city streets on November ballot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents will likely see a city streets bond package on the November ballot. City council gave preliminary approval Wednesday to the $174.5 million package that would widen or rebuild several major roads throughout the city.

As we reported earlier this summer, council member Jeff Griffith chaired the Future Needs Committee. Griffith reiterated earlier comments, that many city streets need to be addressed, and with low interest rates, this is the right time to act.

Based on Tuesday’s presentation and earlier discussions, it appears this will be an up-or-down vote for the entire package.

Roughly a quarter of the proposal, around $42 million, will go to improvements on Broadway Avenue’s brick road from University Avenue to Canyon Lakes Drive and to build a pedestrian bridge.

Here are sections of roads included:

Erskine Street – widen from four to five lanes, from Avenue S to I-27 34TH Street – rebuild five-lane road, from Avenue Q to I-27

82nd Street – widen from two lanes to three lanes from I-27 to Martin Luther King Blvd.

34th Street – rebuild five-lane road, from I-27 to Avenue A

34th Street – rebuild five-lane road, from Quaker Ave. to Slide Rd.

114th Street – widen from three lanes to five lanes, from Indiana Ave. to city limits east of University Ave.

114th Street – widen from two lanes to five lanes, from Frankford Ave. to Slide Rd.

Milwaukee Ave. – widen from two lanes to five lanes, from Fourth Street northward

MLK Blvd. – Widen from two lanes to three lanes, Loop 289 to 92nd Street

University Ave. – Widen from three lanes to seven lanes, from 98th Street to 114th Street

98th Street – Widen from two lanes to three lanes, from Upland Ave. to Alcove Ave.

Upland Ave – Widen from two lanes to five lanes, from Fourth Street to 19th Street

Broadway Ave. – Rebuild from brick and asphalt to historic brick and brick pavers, from University Ave. to Canyon Lakes Drive

Broadway Ave. – Construct a pedestrian creek crossing between Cesar Chavez Drive and Canyon Lakes Drive

City staffers estimate the most this package would increase the property tax rate is 2.01 cents per $100 valuation. For the median Lubbock home valuation of around $168,000, this would average out to a cost of about $9 per year over five years. Mayor Dan Pope said this is a conservative estimate; he believes the overall tax rate impact will be less.

Council’s second and final vote to call for this November election is Tuesday. The last city bond election was in 2009.

