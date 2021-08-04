Local Listings
Lubbock Women’s Club hosting Designer Kendra Scott to speak in Fall series

(KBTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Designer, mom, philanthropist and entrepreneur Kendra Scott will be hosted by the Lubbock Women’s Club for their 2021 Fall Speaker Series.

The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and Welborn-Payne Endowment will welcome Kendra Scott to speak on Sunday, October 10, at 7 p.m.

Through the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, a program at the University of Texas at Austin, Scott has been offering mentorship and support to women entrepreneurial leaders.

Kendra Scott will serve as the speaker for the Fall Speakers Series on Sunday, October 10.
Kendra Scott will serve as the speaker for the Fall Speakers Series on Sunday, October 10.(Lubbock Women's Club)

Sue St. Clair, President of the Lubbock Women’s Club said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kendra Scott to Lubbock. If you want to be inspired by a new generation of female leaders, then join us for a fun evening with the Lubbock Women’s Club.”

In 2020, Kendra Scott was named one of “America’s Self-Made Women” by Forbes Magazine, after building her Jewelry company from $500 in 2002 to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide, selling online and wholesale with national retailers.

According to the Lubbock Women’s Club, Scott’s company has also given back over $40 million to local, national and international causes.

Scott will speak Sunday, October 10, at 7 p.m., at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus, 2680 Drive of Champions.

Tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, August 12th, from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. These will be sold on a first come, first served basis at the Lubbock Women’s Club, 2020 Broadway.

