Major Crash Unit investigating deadly crash from July 27

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 6:48 p.m. July 27 at the intersection of Northeast Loop 289 and Idalou Road.

A Ford Explorer, driven by 36-year-old Jesus Arenas, was driving westbound on the Northeast Loop 289 access road. A Ford F-250, driven by 40-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Nieto, was driving on the Idalou Highway southbound access road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The Ford Explorer had three passengers, two of which sustained injuries. A juvenile seated in the back right passenger seat had minor injuries. The back left passenger, 62-year-old Enrique Garcia, had moderate injuries. Both were transported to Covenant Medical Center by ambulance. Garcia passed away on July 29th at Covenant.

Gonzalez-Nieto was taken by private vehicle to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Due to the death of Garcia, the Major Crash Unit is conducting an investigation into the crash. That investigation is on-going.