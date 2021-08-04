Major Crash Unit investigating wreck that killed Mike Greer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Departments Major Crash Unit is investigating a June 27 crash that killed 82-year-old Michael Greer.

Investigators say a motorcycle, driven by Greer, was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of East 19th Street, near Idalou Road, when he struck a raised concrete median. Greer was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Greer passed away on July 21.

Due to the death of Greer, the Major Crash Unit is conducting an investigation into the crash. That investigation is on-going.

