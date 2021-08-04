Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Major Crash Unit investigating wreck that killed Mike Greer

Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer dies at 82
Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer dies at 82(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Departments Major Crash Unit is investigating a June 27 crash that killed 82-year-old Michael Greer.

Investigators say a motorcycle, driven by Greer, was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of East 19th Street, near Idalou Road, when he struck a raised concrete median. Greer was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

Greer passed away on July 21.

MORE COVERAGE: ‘The world is a lesser place without him’: Friends and family reflect on the loss of Mike Greer

Due to the death of Greer, the Major Crash Unit is conducting an investigation into the crash. That investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

Elmer Tarbox
Elmer Tarbox elected to Texas Tech Ring of Honor
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.
Community Health Center of Lubbock
Fun Fest planned for National Health Center Week
Triss, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 4.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Triss