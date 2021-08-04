Military athletes finding different ways to represent U.S. in Tokyo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the United States sends it’s most elite athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, several come to Tokyo with an extra layer of strenuous training- service in the United States military.

Last week, U.S. Army First Lt. Amber English found her way to the top of the podium as she won gold in Women’s Skeet. In the finals, English, who is part of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program, hit 56 of 60 possible targets to defeat reigning gold medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy.

Lt. English, not the only one in the U.S. Army to measure her marksmanship against the best in the world. For Sgt. Armo Elgiziry and Sgt. Samantha Schultz, shooting is one of five skills required in this week’s Modern Pentathlon. The event consists of fencing, swimming, horseback riding (with an unfamiliar horse), and ends with a laser run- a cross country run where pentathletes stop and aim for a target. In the Stockholm Games of 2012, it was created to showcase the skills of a soldier from that era. That is also why, even today, it includes those with military experience. Both Elgiziry and Schultz earned gold at the 2019 Pan-American Games. This week’s fencing portion begins 10 p.m. CST Wednesday at the Mushashino Forest Sports Plaza as the women take to the piste.

Earlier this week, former Red Raider and U.S. Army Spc. Benard Keter put his long-distance running skills to use as he ran in the finals of the Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase. After all of the water jumps, Keter finished 11th with a time of 8:22.12, being the only American in that event to compete for the gold.

Other athletes with U.S. military experience include:

Coast Guard Lt. Nikole Barnes (Sailing)

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Naomi Graham (Boxing)

U.S. Army Sgt. Ildar Hafizov (Wrestling)

U.S. Army Sgt. Philip Jungman (Shooting)

U.S. Army Spc. Sagen Maddalena (Shooting)

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Mowrer (Shooting)

USMC Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz (Wrestling)

U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Sunderman (Shooting)

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft (Shooting)

U.S. Army Spc. Alison Weisz (Shooting)

Last week, U.S. Army First Lt. Sam Kendricks arrived in Tokyo, hoping upgrade his bronze in 2016 to a better color. He soon found out he was unable to compete, learning he had tested positive for Covid-19.

