Near record low, but heat on the way

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Near record low temperatures this and yesterday morning. Hotter days, however, are on the horizon. Rain chances will remain above zero, but slim.

A few showers may dot the northwestern KCBD viewing area this morning. Rain amounts will be light.

I expect a near repeat of yesterday afternoon’s weather. Partly cloudy, light breeze, temperatures peaking in the 80s. Spots may top out near 90 degrees in the far eastern viewing area.

Shower chances return late tonight into tomorrow morning. Once again, the most likely area is the northwest.

Each of the next four to five afternoons will bring a little more heat. Highs will be near to a tad above average Friday through the weekend.

My forecast is generally dry but there will be low-end rain chances this weekend.

The low temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport was 57°. That was just one degree above the record low for the date, recorded 100 years earlier (56° on 3 August 1921).

Lubbock’s record low for August 4 is 57°, recorded in 1915.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

