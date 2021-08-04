Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos

Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kress Kangaroos are coming off a 4-6 season in the first year under Head Coach Zach Reeves.

Now entering year two and with three offensive and four defensive starters back plus participation numbers are on the increase, there’s a lot of excitement in Kress.

Steeping up the competition in Non-District, the Kangaroos hope to jump into District with Springlake-Earth, Nazareth, Petersburg and Lorenzo and be in the mix for a playoff berth.

Coach Reeves and the Kangaroos are hungry for a playoff win and Gold ball.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs