Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Kress Kangaroos are coming off a 4-6 season in the first year under Head Coach Zach Reeves.

Now entering year two and with three offensive and four defensive starters back plus participation numbers are on the increase, there’s a lot of excitement in Kress.

Steeping up the competition in Non-District, the Kangaroos hope to jump into District with Springlake-Earth, Nazareth, Petersburg and Lorenzo and be in the mix for a playoff berth.

Coach Reeves and the Kangaroos are hungry for a playoff win and Gold ball.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.