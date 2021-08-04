Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines

Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines
Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In their first season in Six-Man football, the Springlake-Earth Wolverines went 7-4, winning the District Title and a playoff game.

Returning six starters on both sides of the ball, Springlake-Earth is preseason ranked #10.

Coach Israel DeLeon feel better about year two and hopes his team can make a run despite playing a difficult non-district schedule and battling Nazareth, Petersburg, Lorenzo and Kress in District.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
Hub City restaurants Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse and Table 82 have reached an endorsement...
Texas Tech’s Shannon and Lubbock restaurants reach NIL agreement
Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview
Pigskin Preview: Spur Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons
Pigskin Preview: Paducah Dragons