Pigskin Preview: Springlake-Earth Wolverines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In their first season in Six-Man football, the Springlake-Earth Wolverines went 7-4, winning the District Title and a playoff game.

Returning six starters on both sides of the ball, Springlake-Earth is preseason ranked #10.

Coach Israel DeLeon feel better about year two and hopes his team can make a run despite playing a difficult non-district schedule and battling Nazareth, Petersburg, Lorenzo and Kress in District.

