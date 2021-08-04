Plainview/Hale County Mayor and Health Authority encourage public to follow CDC guidelines, get vaccinated

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly the delta variant, Plainview - Hale County Health Authority Dr. Sergio Lara and Mayor Charles Starnes encourage the public to follow CDC guidelines and get vaccinated.

“The significant rise in COVID-19 cases in Plainview and the surrounding area means that everyone should follow CDC guidelines to slow the spread,” said Mayor Charles Starnes. “We know the delta variant is more contagious and getting vaccinated is one way to reduce the chance of becoming infected, hospitalized or dying. We are privileged to live in a great place like Plainview, but we need your help. Let’s work together to save lives by encouraging our friends and neighbors to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.”

“It’s important that we are well informed of the current situation and don’t walk around with a false sense of security assuming that everyone around us is vaccinated – that is not the case,” said Plainview Hale County Health Authority Dr. Sergio Lara “There are many who are not and it is important for everyone to remember the measures we had in place during the peak of the pandemic such as practice social distancing, wearing a mask and other mitigation efforts to help stop the spread. Most importantly, encourage your loved ones, friends and family to get vaccinated, that is the most important thing.”

Vaccines are currently available at the Plainview – Hale County Health Department, Home Town Pharmacy, Amigos United Pharmacy, Wal-Mart Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy. Walk-in and appointments are available at most locations.

Also, the CDC recently updated their COVID-19 guidelines last week (July 27th) in regards to the delta variant:

Fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission

Fully vaccinated people might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they are immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19, or if they have someone in their household who is immunocompromised, at increased risk of severe disease or not fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated people who have come into close contact with someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to be tested 3-5 days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, contact the Plainview Hale County Health Department at 293-1359.

