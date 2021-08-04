WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a virtual news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community August 4, 2021.

The new conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Panelists for the news conference include Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook, Chief Medical Officer of Covenant Health Dr. Craig Rhyne, and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.

