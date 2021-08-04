Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
City of Lubbock COVID-19 news conference - 06/17/2020
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a virtual news conference regarding the Coronavirus in the community August 4, 2021.

The new conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Panelists for the news conference include Director of Public Health Katherine Wells, Public Health Authority Dr. Ron Cook, Chief Medical Officer of Covenant Health Dr. Craig Rhyne, and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.

KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD news app.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

Elmer Tarbox
Elmer Tarbox elected to Texas Tech Ring of Honor
Buffalo Springs Lake triathlon founder Mike Greer dies at 82
Major Crash Unit investigating wreck that killed Mike Greer
Community Health Center of Lubbock
Fun Fest planned for National Health Center Week
Triss, KCBD's Pet of the Day for Aug. 4.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Triss