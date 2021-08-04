Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding the alarm on the rise of unruly passengers during flights.(Source: WPVI, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules. Many have complained that the travel restrictions don’t reflect the current virus situation — particularly as conditions in the U.S. are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock resident wins $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off
One person has died after a crash at Peoples Bank.
Victim identified in fatal crash at Peoples Bank on 34th Street
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.
3 vehicle crash on South Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.
Crash on 28th and I-27 on July 31, 2021 leaves one dead and another seriously injured.
Police identify victims of fatal Saturday crash on I-27
The Andrews County News publishes an article about Belinda Maye who was left outside a church...
Smyer woman abandoned as baby in 1961 finds biological family

Latest News

Spirit Airlines is entering a fourth straight day of cancellations and delays creating chaos at...
Spirit Airlines leads mass flight cancellations
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 177 new cases, one new death on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 177 new cases, one new death on Wednesday
A basketball coach in Massachusetts revived a player who collapsed on the court.
Basketball coach revives kid who collapsed on the court
Residents of rural America talk about the problems they face accessing and providing health care.
Full Documentary: Bridging the Great Health Divide showcases efforts to fight disparities in rural America